WILCOX — A Wilcox man has been jailed on several charges after he allegedly fled from police and was apprehended with drug paraphernalia.
Dillon Michael Lee Robuck, 24, of Wilcox, is charged with fleeing police, a felony in the third degree, several traffic violations, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 2, 2020.
Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway were traveling on state Route 219 Nov. 24, 2020, when the officer observed a dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed with no registration plate or turn signals displayed. The driver was wearing black pants and a black jacket, a multicolored backpack and a full black helmet. The driver reportedly looked back at the officer and then accelerated away, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police followed the bike onto Joy Garden Road and activated the emergency lights and siren, but the driver reportedly still did not stop. The bike then began to slide on its side and laid over, as a Jeep was traveling north and had to brake hard, nearly striking the bike.
Police pulled up to the bike as the driver attempted to upright it, allegedly striking the front tire with the bumper of the patrol unit. The bike fell over and the driver fled on foot, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The driver was observed on the other side of the Clarion River, but was missing the backpack. He was seen then walking around the back of a residence.
While driving on Clarion Street, police flagged down a black truck, flagging down the driver and asking if he knew anything about the incident. The driver of the bike was in the truck, reclined and covered in a blanket, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He was removed from the vehicle for arrest, but police noticed he was shaking uncontrollably, possibly hypothermic.
Police identified the arrestee as Robuck, and found wet black clothing in the back of the truck, which contained a cigarette pack and a burnt plastic straw, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police later found Robuck’s alleged backpack on the west side of the Clarion River, which later resulted in the seizure of a debit card, cigarette pack with 20 empty stamp bags and a sunglasses case with burnt aluminum foil, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A search of the truck resulted in Robuck’s items, including a glass pipe and aluminum foil on the floorboard area.
Robuck is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday at Martin’s office.