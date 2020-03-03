WILCOX — A Wilcox man is facing charges after he allegedly tried to choke his girlfriend and struck her in the face.
Roger C. Vonarx, 35, of Wilcox, is charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Feb. 23.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to 451 Old Kane Road in Jones Township Feb. 23, after the victim reportedly called 911 and hung up.
When police arrived on scene, the woman said she and Vonarx got into an argument about him being at the bar, and she did not want to see the woman he cheated on her with there, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The woman said she tried to go to sleep when Vonarx allegedly began throwing and smashing things in the house. He then allegedly threw her to the floor, choked her and hit her across the face.
Police reportedly observed and photographed the woman’s swollen and red left eye, and red marks around her neck, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Vonarx is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. March 18 at Martin’s office.