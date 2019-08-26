WILCOX — A Wilcox man who enjoys creating blends in the Pennsylvania Wilds recently opened a tasting and retail room in what used to be his garage.
Wagon Wheel Wines at 477 Mefferts Run Road in Wilcox opened May 25, said Founder Scott Walters.
The winery is an addition onto the house where Walters grew up and lives now. He can remember watching his grandfather make wine growing up, he said.
Walters started making wine about five years ago as a hobby, he said. All blends are made on the property.
What used to be the garage is now the wine-tasting and display room, which Walters transformed himself, he says. The room gives off a wooden and rustic vibe, and of course displays a wagon wheel.
Walters travels to Erie and another Pennsylvania location to get his grapes, he said. One of his goals is to ensure the wine is not overly sweet.
The winery offers about 21 wines, and Walters said he hopes to create seasonal blends, Walters said. Some include “ghost town,” coconut splash, watermelon and strawberry rhubarb.
Volunteers and friends of Walters attended the business’ first event, “Tasting in the Wilds” in Ridgway, this August. Walters also plans to be at the Life and Independence for Today (LIFT) art and vendor show in October and wine walk in Ridgway, he says.
Walters also hopes to get his products into retail locations in the area, he said.
For more information, visit Wagon Wheel Wines on Facebook or call 814-929-5585.