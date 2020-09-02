WILCOX — Members of the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department have been missing out on camaraderie with other departments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thor Lehman, a member of Wilcox VFD, said volunteers have not been very busy, since calls have been “unbelievably slow” during this time.
“Outside training has been nonexistent, due to COVID-19,” he added. “We have kept up with in-house training to keep our skills sharp.”
Outside training includes going to other departments and training centers, Lehman said.
“We are only holding in-house training for our members,” he noted. “We aren’t going to other towns and nobody comes to us.”
During the summer, especially, WVFD members go to Johnsonburg or Kane, he said.
“We pump water with the fire engines, practice getting water from hydrants and drafting water from a pond or river,” Lehman said.
Missing out on this type of training has been tough, he noted.
“The big thing is, we are missing the camaraderie with others,” Lehman said. “The other thing is we always like to work with the other departments because you can always learn something new.”
The Wilcox VFD has about 30 members and six fire trucks. Jones Township is the primary area of coverage, but they are called to help area companies in places such as Johnsonburg or Kane, Lehman said.
People can contribute to local fire departments by making a donation, no matter how small.
“It doesn’t have to be monetary — it can simply be a case of water or Gatorade,” Lehman said. “During the hot summer months, a case of water is a big deal.”
Visit the Wilcox VFD on Facebook.