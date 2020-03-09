WILCOX — An upcoming seminar at the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department on Lawrence Street is intended to help the public and emergency responders prepare for a mass violence situation.
The Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department will host a Mass Violence Awareness and Survival Seminar from 6-9 p.m. March 16. Corp. Greg Agosti of Agosti Emergency Preparedness Solutions will present, said Thor Lehman, firefighter with Wilcox VFD.
“With the growing focus on the all-hazards mission of the fire service — one that increasingly necessitates working with other agencies — it’s critical that fire departments do everything possible to prepare for the new normal of active shooter events, never assuming ‘It can’t happen here,’” Lehman said.
An “active shooter event” involves one or more suspects who participate in an ongoing, random or systematic shooting spree with intent to harm others with a mass-murder object, Lehman said.
“Given the recent spate of what has become known as ‘active shooter’ scenarios unfolding across the nation, fire and police departments — regardless of size or capacity — must find ways to marshal appropriate and effective responses to these events,” he said.
Lehman said the emerging threat of terrorism, specifically small-unit, active shooter and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks, is a concern for emergency responders.
“Fire departments need a formalized response plan, one that’s unified with EMS and police,” he said.
“An attack by radicals armed with weapons in public areas such as schools, shopping malls, churches or any locations where people congregate, is a serious threat to maintaining a strong sense of security and the daily lives of the public,” Lehman said.
The class is free, and Pennsylvania Department of Health continuing education credits will be available. Contact Lehman at lehman2006@gmail.com to register by March 12.