WILCOX — The Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department recently acquired its first new ambulance vehicle in nearly 20 years.
The last time the WVFD bought a new ambulance was in 2003, said EMS Captain Thor Lehman. Members have been saving for this for quite a few years, putting money away each month and accruing a little interest each year. Jones Township also matches part of these funds.
These funds are generated through operating the ambulance, said Fred Maletto III, WVFD captain.
The 2014 Navistar TerraStar LifeLine Ambulance received its Department of Health certification and is ready to serve the community, according to Lehman.
The dual-purpose rescue vehicle is bigger in size and has larger capacity than the previous one, said Lehman.
It’s very important to have reliable equipment in this line of work, said Fire Chief Fred Maletto Jr. The former ambulance was 21 years old.
The WVFD has been holding its fund drive since the beginning of November, which lasts all year, the men said.
“We have a very good community backing here,” Lehman said, noting they receive much positive community praise.
The WVFD atmosphere is “like a family,” the members said, and they still meet at the station each Monday night.
Similarly to most fire departments, it has been tough acquiring new members, since people work during the day, said Lehman. They are always accepting applications.
The WVFD also QRS (Quick Response Service) certified one of its fire engines recently.
“This will help when our ambulances are out on a call or out of service, as we can use our fire engine to go to the scene to provide medical services until an ambulance gets there,” said Lehman.
