WILCOX — Members of the Wilcox Volunteer Fire Department enjoy helping the community and the fellowship they’ve developed with one another.
Thor Lehman, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) captain and firefighter with Wilcox VFD, said most of the department’s funds come from grants and donations. Some of the larger equipment items needed are quite expensive.
The Wilcox VFD sent fund-drive letters to all taxpayers in Jones Township in December, but anyone can donate to this fundraiser, Lehman said.
“That’s our biggest fundraiser (hosted) throughout the year,” he said. “We encourage people to donate to their local fire department.”
These volunteer firefighters are risking their lives without pay, Lehman says, and volunteering to give back.
The Wilcox VFD also hosts a chicken barbecue on Labor Day, Lehman says, and a duck race on Labor Day, where 500 plastic ducks are poured into the river, as well as an annual firemen’s banquet during Fire Prevention Week in October. It’s currently selling Memorial Day raffle tickets for $50 each.
Lehman, a third-generation fireman, said there is a lack of interest when it comes to younger volunteer firefighters, and area companies are always encouraging participation.
Being a part of a fire department is hugely about being part of a family, Lehman says. Each Monday, firefighters gather for fellowship at the station on Lawrence Street. The Wilcox VFD has about 30 members and six firetrucks.
Jones Township is the Wilcox VFD’s primary area of coverage, but they are called to help area companies in places such as Johnsonburg or Kane, Lehman said.
The Wilcox VFD and Ridgway Ambulance Corporation also work in cooperation to provide emergency medical services (EMS) in Wilcox and Jones Township, Lehman adds. RAC provides advanced life support services to Wilcox when a paramedic is needed, as well as billing services.