WILCOX — A Wilcox woman is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail after she allegedly punched someone in the face Dec. 28.
Terra Danielle Schloder, 34, of Wilcox, is charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct, according to documents filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Dec. 28.
Ridgway-based State Police were dispatched to Mefferts Run Road in Jones Township, where a complainant in the same household said Schloder was acting strangely and he suspected she was on drugs, according to the affidavit of probable cause. He said she “flipped out” and trashed the bedroom.
The victim then came out of the residence with a noticeable black eye, stating Schloder had attacked her and punched her in the face, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The injuries reportedly included a bruised left eye and a scratch on the nose.
Schloder is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing was continued and is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Martin’s office.