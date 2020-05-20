JOHNSONBURG — A Wilcox woman faces charges after heroin reportedly was found in the same room where her 5-year-old child was sleeping.
Jessica Buerk, 30, of Wilcox, is charged with endangering welfare of children, a felony in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office May 11.
City of St. Marys Police Department officers were dispatched to Hall Avenue in St. Marys April 27 in response to reports of an unconscious 30-year-old man who wasn’t breathing. Police found the man had reportedly overdosed from ingesting heroin, and ultimately died at the hospital, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Elk County District Attorney’s Office conducted an investigation, reportedly discovering evidence on the man’s phone that indicated he purchased heroin from Alexis Marie Pisani, 24, of St. Marys. A search warrant was executed on her Cushing Avenue residence in Johnsonburg April 30, reportedly resulting in the discovery of bags of heroin, syringes, pen tubes, Ziploc bags, burnt foil, glass pipes and $1,390.
Buerk was in Pisani’s residence during this time with her 5-year-old child. She was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin, which she retrieved from her bra and surrendered to police, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The heroin was reportedly near the child’s head while he was asleep.
Buerk’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 10 at Martin’s office.