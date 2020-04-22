WILCOX — A Wilcox woman born with a rare genetic condition who has dedicated her life to inspiring others will appear on the Dr. Oz show this Friday.
Bailey Pretak has lamellar ichthyosis, a rare and incurable genetic condition which causes skin cells not to shed as quickly as they should, making the skin appear in a scale formation.
Pretak said she was flown to New York City to be a guest on the Dr. Oz show in front of a live audience Feb. 20.
“My whole experience with Dr. (Mehmet) Oz was wonderful,” she said. “His entire team is incredible. He himself is down-to-earth, genuine and a very attentive listener. What I enjoyed the most was the huge platform I was given to share my story.”
Pretak started entering beauty pageants a few years ago, and has since won the titles of Miss Pennsylvania, Ultimate Queen and Miss Congeniality in Pure International Pageants, according to a previous Courier Express article. Pretak also has a passion for the arts, and has used singing and dancing on stages throughout the years to help educate people about her condition and the beauty of being different.
Back in 2017, her story went viral and gained international attention.
“I know first-hand what it’s like to be bullied, to feel insecure about myself and to grow up different,” she said. “I know how much better I feel now that I’m confident in who I am. If I can help someone else live that difference, too, then it was all worth it.”
The more awareness Pretak can bring to icthyosis, the better, since it may help make the next generation’s lives a little easier, she says.
“My message centers around my journey from insecurity to confidence,” she said. “I don’t know a single person who hasn’t struggled with insecurity at some point in their life. Seeing this interview will hopefully inspire them to look at their insecurities differently. Plus, it’s not every day that a local girl ends up on national TV.”