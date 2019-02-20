Winter is almost over, and Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited (PWHU) volunteers are gearing up for warm-weather activities with local organizations and youth.
PWHU secretary Beth Giese said things will be starting to kick off soon for the all-volunteer organization, which is 34 years old. It now regularly works with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and others, promoting youth activities and outdoor education.
Throughout Christmas break, the PWHU youth group worked on taxidermy and ice-fishing projects, Giese says. Typically around this time of year and in the spring, they’re dabbling in shed-antler hunting and tree planting.
PWHU participates in the Downtown Sports Show at the Clearfield YMCA on March 16, Giese says, selling raffle tickets for Youth Field Day held on June 1.
“We will (also) be helping 50 youngsters build bluebird nesting boxes in the hallway outside of the gymnasium,” she said.
Each May, volunteers help about 125 St. Marys second graders build bluebird boxes at Parker Dam State Park as well. PWHU has assisted more than 600 young people in building bluebird nesting boxes, helping bring the Eastern Bluebird back to better population numbers, Giese said.
“They also go through other stations of nature study throughout the morning and early afternoon — we’ve been doing this for years,” she said.
Volunteers will be pruning apple trees and doing other forms of tree trimming on Game Lands #331 in DuBois on March 23, Giese said, as part of a “work day” with the PGC. It’s also a partnership with a Penn State DuBois Wildlife Technology project.
Summer brings many exciting things for PWHU, Giese says, including Clearfield County Youth Field Day at Camp Mountain Run in Penfield on June 1, and the “Adopt a Stream” project at Medix Run in Benezette Township. Volunteers help reinforce and maintain the dams there.
The annual Pig Roast in Luthersburg, one of PWHU’s biggest fundraisers, is held in August.
For more information, visit the PWHU Facebook page.
