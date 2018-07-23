LUTHERSBURG — An upcoming event is intended to help raise awareness and funds for an organization dedicated to taking care of the outdoors and educating the public on its resources.
Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited of DuBois will host its annual Pig Roast at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg Aug. 11.
PWHU of DuBois is an all-volunteer organization started in 1985 by three local outdoorsman. It has since grown to associate with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the American Chestnut Foundation and more, according to PWHU Secretary and Co-Chair of the Pig Roast Beth Giese.
“In the beginning, this fundraiser was actually a pig roast,” Geise said. “Ever since, we have had a catered buffet, but still call it the pig roast because friends of PWHU associate that name with our fundraiser.”
Catering by Paulette will offer stuffed chicken breast, pork chops, roast beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans and more. There will also be a silent and live auction and raffle prizes.
Local and national donations will support this fundraiser, Geise said.
PWHU hosts many educational seminars throughout the year, including Penn State DuBois scholarships in Wildlife Technology and a Medix Run Project with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission called “Adopt a Stream,” which began in 1990. On Aug. 18, members of the group will reinforce and maintain the jack dams in a 5-mile stretch at Medix Run, Geise said.
“We are currently cutting wood for our Bluebird nesting box kits at our wood shop above Sabula,” Geise said.
Families will assemble these kits at the Clearfield County Conservation District’s “Conservation Day” event at Curwensville Dam on Sept. 8.
With up to 600 young people involved in building bluebird nesting boxes, the project is intended to help bring the Eastern Bluebird back to better numbers.
PWHU volunteers will also hold a litter pick-up Sept. 30 on Rockton Mountain, where they maintain a 3-mile stretch on State Route 322 for PennDOT’s “Adopt-a-Highway” program.
They also hold many events targeting area youth, such as the 24th annual Youth Field Day that was held at Camp Mountain Run on June 2, offering several outdoor activities. They have pheasant hunts, bear cub studies and a monthly youth group as well.
“We are a local organization involved with conservation and community and all funds remain local to benefit wildlife habitat and outdoors education,” a spokesman said.
Anyone who would like an order form for tickets can call 814-371-5841 or visit the PWHU Facebook page or send their orders to PWHU, PO Box 851, DuBois, PA 15801.
