ST. MARYS — A St. Marys restaurant is offering a new event where young girls can feel beautiful and dance for a good cause.
Wildwoods Bar and Grill will host its first-ever “Princess Ball” from 1-4 p.m. Saturday.
Bar Manager Natasha Miller said the restaurant will celebrate five years in St. Marys in May. It hosts bands, weddings, fundraisers, family-friendly activities and several other types of get-togethers.
Children under the age of 11 are encouraged to secure tickets, she said, since there are only 60 first-come, first-serve ones available.
Dancers with Studio K, based in Kane, will be raising funds for “Dancers Against Cancer.” Studio K is considered a “hope studio,” according to its Facebook page, making a commitment to help families facing the disease.
“We also have a young lady coming in to talk to us about DAC, explaining how it’s an amazing organization, and her struggles with her own cancer,” Miller said.
A meal of chicken tenders, french fries, applesauce, cookie and a drink will be offered to participants, followed by the dance. Special guests and photo opportunities will be at 3 p.m.
Adults are welcome to attend with their children, Miller said.
Wildwoods encourages buying tickets ahead of time. Tickets are $20 each. Call 814-834-3052 or stop in at 875 Washington Road in St. Marys for more information.