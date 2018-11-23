BROOKVILLE — Willow Run Sanctuary & Adoptions of Brookville is encouraging the public to help in bringing the animals an extra-special “holiday wish.”
Throughout the past few weeks, workers have been building a roof over the entire kennel-fencing area, said Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew. They are calling it a “holiday project” for the animals.
“The fence was just installed this spring, from our last fundraiser,” McAndrew said.
WRSA is a Jefferson County, volunteer-based organization that sponsors humane officer services and animal rights and welfare.
They are now asking for “panel sponsors,” in order to help fund the project, which will greatly benefit the animals’ experience there, McAndrew says.
“The new roof system will allow the dogs to go outside without getting wet, or (having to) walk in the snow,” she said. “The panels will be clear, so they can still see the sky.”
The total roof project will cost around $1,850, McAndrew said. Sixty panels were purchased, as well as wood and hardware.
As a “holiday wish,” anyone who donates a panel for $30 will have their name added to a plaque, which will be attached to the kennel, McAndrew says.
To donate, search “Willow Run Sanctuary” on PayPal, or mail donations to 381 East Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825. For further information, visit or message the WRSA Facebook page.
