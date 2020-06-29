BROOKVILLE — Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions Founder Margo Stefanic and Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew make a dream team when it comes to rescuing animals from the brink of death.
The grounds of WRSA in Brookville are full of spaces for animals, including heated “cat quads” for cats, an indoor/outdoor kennel for dogs, houses for chickens, bunnies pigs and goats and a pasture with long grass for horses.
“Margo is prepared for any animal to come here,” McAndrew says.
McAndrew said although WRSA is currently very low on animals, it’s important to be prepared for the next seize.
At this point in her life, McAndrew will be doing humane work part time in order to travel out of town more often. It’s up to the public, she says, to keep places like WRSA up and running.
“Donations dried up during the shutdown,” she said.
WRSA also had to cancel its biggest, only fundraiser of the year — “Woofstock” in Punxsutawney, which brought in thousands of dollars, Stefanic said.
WRSA has around 30 cats right now, and indoor homes are always preferred, she said.
“It has to be better, not taking a step backward,” Stefanic said.
In the case of a seize in Jefferson County, McAndrew says WRSA would need hundreds of dollars for things like vet bills, food, etc. Donations are also always needed for utilities. Recent seizures included those of 13 horses and 42 cats from a hoarding situation.
“We never know where that next phone call will come from,” McAndrew said.
Everything at WRSA relies on donations, including the land itself, which was donated by a man who believes in her mission, Stefanic notes. She lives in a cottage on the property, where she often takes animals into her home before they are adopted out, getting to know their personalities and struggles.
Stefanic is an all-day, everyday advocate for animals, staying up all night just to keep an eye on them after a rescue, McAndrew says.
McAndrew and Stefanic said they each look up to one another, since they share the same passion for animals.
“We never close, she never leaves,” McAndrew said. “She looks out the window and sees the animal. Willow Run is Margo Stefanic.”
WRSA also always needs volunteers, even if they are just on stand by for when more animals come in, Stefanic notes.
In the case of a large seize, WRSA also sometimes refers animals to other rescues, Stefanic said, noting she is grateful for other area rescues dedicated to animals. McAndrew commended Jefferson County Commissioners for providing funds for her liability insurance each year.
Donations can’t just stop, the women said, because rescue never does. Stefanic said monetary donations are preferred, since they can fulfill whatever need there is at that time.
For more information, visit WRSA on Facebook or email willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com.