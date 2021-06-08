BROOKVILLE — Willow Run Sanctuary and Adoptions is having to once again turn its main fundraiser, “Woofstock,” into a virtual effort this year. The organization, dedicated to saving homeless, abused and neglected animals, needs the public’s help.
WRSA in Brookville is a volunteer-based sanctuary dedicated to offering a safe space for struggling animals, including cats, dogs, chickens, bunnies, pigs and goats, and a pasture for horses. The majority of its animals come to WRSA through humane work.
Founder and President Margo Stefanic distributed a donation letter to sanctuary sponsors in May of this year.
Similarly to other nonprofit organizations facing repercussions of COVID-19, WRSA experienced a “noticeable reduction” in financial donations, said Stefanic in the letter, but has stayed true to its mission to care for and protect animals in Jefferson County. WRSA also aims to provide guidance and resources to the public when it comes to transporting wildlife.
WRSA and Jefferson County Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew adapted to new standards as a result of the pandemic, said Stefanic.
“In short, WRSA, its county humane officer and its volunteers have continued to fulfill the needs and requirements of every animal who has come our way during these extremely difficult times,” said Stefanic.
Woofstock has been held annually from 2013-2019 at Barclay Square in Punxsutawney, welcoming dog owners and their furry four-legged friends to the park for a basket raffle, catered lunch by the Punxsutawney Country Club, local vendors, music, pet photos and more.
In past years, Woofstock has brought in between $6,000-$8,000 in donations.
Due to the pandemic, Stefanic says they are not confident they will receive enough donations to host the in-person event.
The donation letter was sent to previous Woofstock sponsors in hopes that some will contribute, says Stefanic. The fundraising goal is the same as it was in 2020 — $5,000.
WRSA faces continuous veterinarian bills, maintenance, building and operating costs, as rescue never takes a break, and there is always an animal in need of help, Stefanic and McAndrew say.
“We are calling upon you once again, our loyal friends and families to the animals, to help us by donating what you can,” Stefanic writes. “The continued support of WRSA allows us to continue the mission of protecting and caring for the homeless, abused and neglected animals in Jefferson County.”
Patrons are able to donate via PayPal by locating willowrunsanctuary@yahoo.com on the PayPal site, or sending a check made payable to “WRSA, Inc.” and mailing it to 381 E. Branch Road, Brookville, PA 15825.