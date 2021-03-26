DuBOIS — Sandy Township Emergency Management Coordinator Larry Bickel wants everyone to be prepared for a possible wind event Friday.
Winds exceeding 30 mph, with gusts to 50, are to be expected.
Advisories have been issued from the National Weather Service for western Pennsylvania, including Clearfield County. Winds are expected Friday morning through early evening.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Bickel suggests residents remove all loose items from around their house and check flashlights and portable radios. He said be sure to keep clear of any downed lines and report any power outages.
Further updates will be provided when necessary.