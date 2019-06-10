ST. MARYS — Adagio Health and the Northwest Pennsylvania Tobacco Control Program (NWPA TCP) are proud to welcome Windfall Farms, who have joined “Young Lungs at Play,” a tobacco-free program designed to keep youth safe from the dangers of secondhand smoke.
Windfall Farms is an active equestrian facility in St. Marys that offers boarding, riding lessons, an Interscholastic Equestrian Team and the Livestock Crew 4-H group.
All Elk County organizations, schools and municipalities are invited to join YLAP to eliminate children’s exposure to secondhand smoke. YLAP is a no-cost, tobacco-free parks and playgrounds initiative that has been proven successful in other parts of Pennsylvania and the country. This initiative will help protect the environment and the health of all Elk County residents.
“We pride ourselves on creating a safe and healthy environment for all of our students at the farm,” said Windfall Farms Owner Rachel Neizmek Fledderman. “It is also necessary to protect our horses from the fire hazard tobacco use can cause because of hay and dust.”
YLAP assists municipalities to designate parks, playgrounds and recreation fields as “tobacco-free.”
Adagio Health and NWPA TCP then provide weather-resistant signage that can be posted in tobacco-free public areas.
For more information contact Claire Coffin at 814-406-5662, ccoffin@adagiohealth.org or visit NWPA TCP at ecdh.org.
This program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and administered locally by Adagio Health in partnership with NWPA TCP.