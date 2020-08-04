BROCKWAY — Growing everything “from A to Z” keeps Rich and Sherry Trunzo busy providing something for everyone at Windy Hill Farm.
They bought the farm in 1995 and after some extensive renovations, moved into the farmhouse in 1996.
“We were working on the land, too, and I had put a garden in before we ever moved into the house,” she said. “I said I have to have a garden. We started with the garden out front, and kept expanding.” Over the years that one small garden has grown into three large gardens.
“We sell to anybody who comes to the farm,” she said. “I sell to several restaurants and I usually do the local farmers market in downtown Brockway. I really like going to the farmers market, because I enjoy visiting with people.” Later in the summer she will have a small vegetable stand at the farm.
The gardens produce a wide selection of herbs and vegetables, but the Trunzos don’t stop with traditional produce.
“Some of the chefs I work with have asked me to grow things I never heard of,” she said, “such as sunchokes and hyssop. I never knew what a sunchoke was. They look like a big sunflower and you eat the roots. They use it like you do potatoes. It’s interesting working with chefs that are innovative.”
Trunzo said, “I always like trying new plants.” Added to her herbs and vegetables was a selection of edible flowers, such as violas and nasturtium. Now she is growing “micro greens for restaurants. They are little vegetable plants that are harvested in a week and are used for garnishes.”
She said, “I grow from A to Z, asparagus to zucchini. If somebody asks me to grow a certain variety of something, such as a pepper or tomato, for them, I’ll do it. If you have something new you want me to try, something I’ve never heard of, I’ll try it. A customer from India brought me a gourd that he had started from seed and asked me to see what I could do with it. It’s a strange looking vine, but it’s growing. I’ll try anything.”
The crops at Windy Hill Farm “are organically grown. I follow the organic guidelines as much as I can,” she said. “I don’t like chemicals and I do everything I can to avoid using them. No, I am not certified organic, but I try the best I can.”
Not only do they provide their customers with fresh herbs and vegetables, the free-range brown eggs produced at the farm are a favorite with their customers. A few years after moving onto the farm, they added chickens, but nearly lost the flock when a weasel got into their chicken coop. “Everybody says, no matter where they got eggs from, they weren’t as good as ours,” she said. “That made me feel good.”
Looking to meet all the needs of family, friends and customers, she has expanded her products to include homemade soaps, lotion bars, lip balms and even items for fly fishermen.
She took a soap-making class in 2005, and started making soap for her family. The project grew and her soap is now sold in several area stores. People started suggesting other products and her grandchildren wanted lip balm. She has 20 flavors of lip balm available, including anise.
When a fisherman from California told her that he used the anise lip balm for fishing, a new idea was born. “Now we sell a chemical-free, anise flavored dry fly floating.”
Animals are not forgotten, either, and Windy Hill Farm supplies hay and oats to horse owners in the area. “We don’t spray our fields at all with pesticides,” she said. “I had a guy from Colorado call me, wanting to buy oats, because he couldn’t find oats that hadn’t been sprayed anywhere in the country.”
Windy Hill Farm welcomes orders of all sizes, and special requests are always a possibility.
Windy Hill Farm is located south of Brockway on Route 28. Visitors are often welcomed by the couple’s dogs, Crocket and Skye.
For more information and a complete list of products available, visit windyhillfarms@windstream.net.