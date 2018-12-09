ST. MARYS — An Italian restaurant on South St. Marys Street has officially expanded, offering “wines, shines and brews,” and community togetherness, too.
Casali’s Italian Grille – a family-owned business that offers Italian dishes, food with fresh ingredients, custom cocktails and infusions and microbrews – opened in 2013. Over the past few months, Casali’s incorporated a “Wine, Shine & Brew Room,” as well as additional indoor seating and rental room.
Jeff Loeffler, who owns Casali’s LLC with his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Eric Wonderling, said the expansion process took about four months, and is about 80 percent complete.
The new room is open and available for customers to sit and enjoy lunch in, sip on a spiked mocha latte or more than 80 kinds of beer at the bar. Chicken Hill Moonshine and Straub Brewery products are also used to make a variety of their Italian dishes and desserts.
Loeffler is a certified Master Mixologist who worked for Darden Restaurants for 12 years and was a culinary assistant for several stores, he said in a previous Courier Express article. One of his other passions, he says, is bringing people into the St. Marys area, showcasing what it has to offer.
“There is a sense of community here – everybody knows everybody,” he said.
The venue now has a few licenses under one roof, Loeffler says, acting as a restaurant, location for Chicken Hill Moonshine products and retail wine sales outlet, as well as having a liquor license. Chocolate Moonshine products aren’t sold anywhere else in the area.
Some of Casali’s other partners, which are displayed on the windows facing the boulevard, include Flickerwood Wine Cellars, Bear Creek Winery, the Winery at Wilcox, Copper Fox and Chocolate Moonshine Co. Other local products are on display, too, like raw honey made by the Tailgate Beekeepers of Elk County.
“We are trying to draw tourism into the area,” he said. “We’re cross-marketing together as one giant team.”
People can stop into one location for just about everything, Loeffler says, whether it’s to pick up a bottle of locally-made wine or purchase “chocolate moonshine truffle bars” – one of Casali’s biggest hits so far.
These bars, made with Belgium chocolate, pure cane sugar from California and vanilla from Madagascar, can be infused with any hot beverage or cocktail, with flavors like dark sea salt chocolate, orange, mint, apple pie moonshine and many others. They can also be purchased by themselves at the chocolate truffle bar, which has all flavors on display.
Casali’s won “Best of Fine Dining” and “Best Italian Restaurant” in the 2018 Best of Elk County contest, and has been rated the No. 1 restaurant in Elk County by Trip Advisor.
The new room is “whiskey-barrel themed,” Loeffler says. Even the bar seats are made from barrels. Eric Wonderling supervised the construction and design, incorporating beautiful woodwork, open ceilings, television, a decorative fireplace and internet use.
“We are selling the atmosphere – a spot for people to come and relax,” he said.
Casali’s will also start serving breakfast in January, and eventually a breakfast buffet every Sunday. Loeffler hopes to one day make the business 24/7, becoming more available to the community, he says. People will soon be able to order products online as well. All food dishes are cooked to order, and can be ordered through the Casali’s app.
The goal is for Casali’s, overall, to be a place where people can come and “hang out,” while enjoying a sense of togetherness and people passionate about St. Marys.
“From the time you walk in the door, I want you to feel welcomed, special and appreciated, until the time you leave.”
For more information, visit Casali’s Italian Grille on Facebook, www.casalisgrille.com or call 814-834-6400.
