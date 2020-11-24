DuBOIS — The Winery at Wilcox celebrated its new location at 1500 Bee Line Highway in Sandy Township during a grand opening and red ribbon-cutting last week.
“We’re definitely excited about getting into this new location,” said Vice President and Owner Jamie Williams, who noted they were in their previous location in the DuBois Mall for 24 years.
“The mall’s been great to us,” said Williams. “But we saw this as an opportunity to get out here on the main road, and we put a lot of work in the building here. And we think it just looks great, and we’re excited to continue to be a part of DuBois.”
Williams said the newly-renovated store will be a little more conducive to sitting down and having a glass of wine, where a lot of people may have not felt as comfortable sitting down in the former location. There will also be more room for tasting, parties, classes and other events.
“We’re going to be able to have a little more food, partnering with a lot of food trucks and things like that,” said Williams. “So we should be able to do a little more food and wine pairings here. We also have a takeout window, which is great. We’ve had a takeout window in another one of our locations, and people love it.”
Follow the Winery at Wilcox on social media to stay current with any new wines and in-store events.
The Winery at Wilcox invites the public to Black Friday and Small Business Saturday events this Friday and Saturday. They will be partnering with Larry’s Barbecue and the Ice House Cafe food trucks from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on both days.