Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Winery at Wilcox is partnering with a longstanding DuBois business to offer a “Donuts for Grownups” event.
“Donuts for Grownups” is a wine pairing, joint event hosted by WAW and Scotty’s Donuts, said Stefanie Kear, manager of the DuBois store.
“It’s different from doing your regular chocolate pairing — we wanted to step out of the box and try something different that’s just as sweet,” Kear said.
WAW will turn 25 years old in June, Kear said, so this is a special anniversary year for employees and customers.
The winery aims to remain involved with not only local businesses, but the people who support them as well, Kear said.
“We like to support our community, because our community is what keeps us going,” she said. “We are grateful for that.”
Scotty’s Donuts on South Brady Street, a 20-year DuBois staple, is creating a specially-themed donut just for this event, Kear said. The donut’s flavor is based on WAW’s most well-known blend.
“Scotty’s made us our very own ‘Clarion River Red’ donut that people can take home with them,” Kear said. “It’s rasberry-jam filled with Clarion River Red.”
“Donuts for Grownups” will be held both Friday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the WAW in the DuBois Mall. Participants will have five donuts from Scotty’s paired with five WAW featured wines, as well as a logo glass to keep. Spots are $10 plus tax, and seating is limited.
For more information, visit the WAW on Facebook or call 814-375-6885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.