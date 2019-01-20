PUNXSUTAWNEY — With Groundhog Day quickly approaching, tourists and locals may be searching for something smooth to sip on in the Punxsutawney community.
Groundhog Winery on Route 36 was incorporated by Punxsutawney residents Donna Maines-Martin and her husband, Sam, in 2015, she said.
She moved here from Dallas, Texas, in 2005, Maines-Martin said, since she liked the country. She and Sam have known each other since they were teenagers, stayed friends and eventually ended up getting married.
She was making wine way before Groundhog Winery, though, Maines-Martin said, crafting blends from home using grape vines and a plum orchard.
“I always said that I couldn’t eat that much jelly, so I make wine,” she said with a laugh.
Pretty soon, Sam fell in love with the wine process, too, Maines-Martin said. He now makes, bottles and labels all of it on site.
Maines-Martin is also a realtor and member of the Punxsutawney Community Center’s Board of Directors. She and Sam attend the Groundhog Club Banquet and are also friends with Punxsutawney Phil’s Inner Circle group.
The winery’s location couldn’t be more perfect, she said, since they receive a tremendous amount of drive-by traffic, as well as Groundhog tourists, on Route 36. The venue sits on 55 acres of land.
Judging from customer feedback, and the regulars who visit the winery again and again, Maines-Martin says their wine has a reputation for being “very smooth” in taste, which she attributes to a good chemical balance and using 100 percent fruit juice.
“Every batch we make is different from the last,” she said. “We learn as we go along. There are thousands of varieties of grapes, and every one has a different taste.”
Stello Foods products, such as mustards and dips, as well as Groundhog and wine memorabilia items are sold inside the shop.
They try to offer specials all the time, such as certain discounts or pairings, Maines-Martin says.
One of the winery’s best features, and a customer favorite, is “Junior” the mascot, who is rumored to be Phil’s third cousin. He and his wife, “Sis,” are pictured on the wine labels and the winery’s billboard. There also is a “Grandpa Groundhog” wood carving, created by “The Wizard” in Punxsutawney, on display.
The name Junior has a humorous story behind it, Maines-Martin said. He was a bigger groundhog before he went off to the taxidermist, and came back very small.
Tourists can have their picture taken in the Junior and Sis cutout beside the building, which was painted by local artist Kelly Porada.
“People love the story,” Maines-Martin said. “This is Punxsutawney – you have to go with the flow.”
After trying Groundhog Winery blends, customers have driven from places as far as Erie to purchase more, Maines-Martin said.
“People just enjoy having fun and trying wine in a lighthearted atmosphere,” she said.
The two also travel to area fairs and festivals to showcase Groundhog Winery products, Maines-Martin said, to places like Clearfield, Brookville, Kitanning, Indiana, Erie and Ridgway.
Groundhog Winery products are also sold at the Punxsutawney Shop ‘n Save on Hampton Avenue.
The winery’s winter hours are Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m. For more information, visit www.groundhogwinery.com, the Facebook page or call (814) 938-7020.
