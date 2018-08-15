ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce is set to stage its 17th Annual Wing Fling Friday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Gunner’s restaurant and on Market St. in downtown St. Marys.
This year’s theme is “Party in the USA” with entertainment provided by PF Flyer slated to begin at 6:30 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Farmers Bank and Metco Industries, Inc.
Tickets are sold out but anyone interested can come out to enjoy the band, mingle and get wings from area restaurants.
More than 550 people will attend the Wing Fling to sample wings from 12 competitors. Competitors will vie for the Judge’s Award, the People’s Choice Award and the Wild Card Award.
Contestants include Gunners, Dino’s Place Sports Bar, Pizza Hut, Hootinanny, Pizza Palace Plus, Abbott Furnace, Casalis Italian Grille, Mystery Wings, Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club, Don’s Pizza, St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce and Wildwoods Bar & Grill.
Judges are Mark Jacob, district justice; Tim Pearson, city manager; Rodney Brennen, Metco Industries and band sponsor; Father Ross, St. Boniface; Shelly Resch, On The Spot Notary; Patti Poulliott, Nicklas Insurance and chamber board member; and Barb Schatz, Quail Hill Soap and chamber board member.
Each competitor is required to provide 600 wings. The Chamber provides each contestant with $150 to help offset the cost of the wings.
Not only will the winners have bragging rights but they will also receive plaques.
For $25 each participant receives a t-shirt printed at Dave’s Pro Shop, plastic mugs and one dozen wings. Non alcoholic beverages will be provided free of charge.
Upon arrival each participant wearing a Wing Fling t-shirt will be provided with an egg carton to hold 12 wings, one from each competitor.
Each participant will then have the opportunity to cast a vote for the People’s Choice Award. Voting ends at 7:30 p.m.
In addition, 7 people will be chosen from the audience and will judge for the Wild Card Award.
According to Ann Gabler, managing director of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce this event brings the community together as summer winds down.
People just like to come out, see the bands and enjoy each other as a community, said Gabler.
“We like each other here,” says Gabler.
Gabler attributes the organization of this event to Charlene Fledderman, office manager at the Chamber. Fledderman is the creative organizer extraordinaire and this is her 10th year organizing the Wing Fling.
Fledderman says Wing Fling goers will be coming from all over including Ridgway, Emporium, DuBois, Clearfield, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Maryland.
Members of the class of 1973 will be returning home for their 45 year class reunion and many will be attending the Wing Fling, says Fledderman.
“It brings the community together,” says Fledderman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.