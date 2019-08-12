ST. MARYS — Area competitors will participate in a saucy tradition at the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce office Friday.
The 2019 Wing Fling will be from 6-11 p.m. at the SMACOC office at 53 South St. Marys Street.
“The Wing Fling is a community party with live music — it’s a fun time,” said SMACOC Executive Director Ann Gabler.
Music will be provided by the Bellefonte-based classic rock band “Big Daddy Bangers.” A $28 ticket entitles participants to 12 wings, a T-shirt and a refillable beverage cup.
Twelve chefs will compete in three categories during the competition, Gabler said. All are judged by a panel that votes to choose winners for “Judge’s Choice” and “Most Original Flavor.” The “People’s Choice” wing winner is chosen by attendees.
There are 12 boxes at the event, one for each competitor, and each wing taster places his or her ticket in the box representing their favorite wing.
First and second-place winners receive plaques, Gabler said.
“The flavors each competitor chooses vary from year to year — it’s always a surprise,” she said.
Proceeds from the Wing Fling benefit the SMACOC and all its community efforts throughout the year.
Wings will be distributed from 6-7:15 p.m. Votes may be submitted until 7:30 p.m., according to the Wing Fling Facebook page. To purchase tickets, stop by the chamber office at 53 South St. Marys Street or call 814-781-3804 to reserve them.