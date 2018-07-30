ST. MARYS — The St. Marys 17th Annual Wing Fling is set for Friday, Aug. 17.
Wing Fling guests receive a T-shirt, a beverage stein and one dozen wings. Everyone votes for their favorites, and prizes are awarded to the teams preparing the wings.
There will be 12 competing teams, who battle to have the most flavorful and festive wing flavors, said St. Marys Chamber of Commerce Managing Director Ann Pistner Gabler.
This year’s theme is “Party in the USA,” featuring patriotic decor and an American-themed environment.
The entertainment will be P.F. Flyer, who will take the stage from 6:30-10 p.m. in Gunner’s parking lot.
P.F. Flyer is a four-member, Elk County-based band that started planting its roots back in 1986. They debuted at the Elk Casino in St. Marys in 1988, with light pop, dance rock music.
Members had a falling out after 1992, and didn’t reconvene until 2017. They started their “Reunion Tour” this year, debuting at Wildwoods Bar & Grill in St. Marys in February.
P.F. Flyer is now back to playing in their Elk County hometown locations, like St. Marys, Johnsonburg and Ridgway.
The band will also play at the St. Leo’s Summer Festival from 6-9:30 p.m. at the Ridgway Firemen’s Grounds on Aug. 18.
Gabler says the Wing Fling is “very fun,” since it brings a competitive feel and family-fun environment. Like the July 4 fireworks show, it is one of the Chamber’s flagship events.
Chamber members raise funds all year to stage their annual Independence Day display.
The 50/50 raffle total from the fireworks fundraiser was $3,175, according to the Chamber.
Gabler, who has been at the Chamber for almost a year, said they are working to find projects that will allow them to put more money back into the community.
“We need to have some events that enable us to generate money to actually support the downtown,” Gabler said in a previous Courier Express article. “It should be the goal of the Chamber of Commerce to promote our town.”
Tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling the Chamber office at 814-781-3804.
