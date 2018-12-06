DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center will be holding its 15th Anniversary Reception Saturday, Dec. 8, from 5:30-8 p.m.
This event is an opportunity to view the work of 20 regional artists who are associated with the gallery as well as the guest artist, Susan Nicholas Gephart of Bellefonte, who will be featured at the event.
“We’re very excited that we have some new artists and we will be welcoming Susan Nicholas Gephart, who is incredible,” said Brian Musser, treasurer of the gallery. “Her artwork is award winning. She travels, so her artwork is widespread and you can’t beat her pastels and her oils. They’re absolutely beautiful.”
This free open house event will also welcome new artists this year, including Carrie Osborn, Holly Tarrito, Tammy Sprow, and Holly Button.
Now and through the anniversary reception, individuals may stop by the Winkler Gallery and place a bid to win a gift basket stocked full of Winkler hand-signed Biltmore collectible wine bottles and memorabilia. The basket is donated by the Perry Winkler Collection and Brian Musser of Myartrep Pro, and includes an extremely limited availability of three signed wine bottles as well as signed ornaments including the 2013 official Biltmore porcelain ornament accented with 24k gold. Persons may also call in a bid by calling 814-591-7725, emailing myartreppro@gmail.com and leaving bid information with Musser. The information and bid will be private and placed into the the silent auction box at the gallery.
All proceeds will benefit the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center. The winner with the highest bid will be notified on Dec. 11. Persons must be 21 years of age to make a silent bid to receive this basket.
