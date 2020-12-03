DuBOIS — The Winkler Gallery and Art Education center’s First Friday reception will honor the intricate and dramatic paintings of the Artist of the Month, Steve Hindman.
The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. this Friday.
Hindman graduated from Edinboro State University with a bachelor of science degree in art education. He taught art and crafts for the Philipsburg-Osceola School District.
Upon retirement, Hindman started painting, exhibiting, and selling artwork more earnestly. Since 2002, he has been working on a series of paintings taking the Celtic interlace art of his ancestors and adapting it to abstraction and color field painting.
Hindman’s great passion for art is centered on acrylic painting. He takes pleasure in the color, form, line, movement and design structure.
“I am excited about the power of color,” says Hindman. “Abstract art has in its nature the ability to connect with the viewer in ways realism cannot. After years of working realistically, I became interested in an exploration of color and the use of paint stains.”
The abstract expressionist and color field painters of the 1950-1970s was able to mesmerize viewers, grab their attention and lead others to understand abstraction as something interesting, different and powerful, said Hindman.
“It is my intention to take the viewer on a journey into my work, assist them to understand and see abstraction as something insightful in its own right,” said Hindman. “All painting is in its simplest form, just paint on the surface of a support. The artistry comes in how the work draws the viewer into a sense of wonder. My work is an attempt to give form to that innermost creative impulse.”
Hindman said his technique begins by painting layers of transparent and opaque paint stains to create an ambiguous background for the viewer to explore.
“I overlay a Celtic grid pattern and illuminate with a double knot- work, to create a level of iridescence,” said Hindman. “The grid layer creates a fluid moving layer above the colored background and adds a shimmering effect.”
His artistic achievements span many decades. Hindman received awards throughout high school and college. Most recently, his achievements include the following:
- 1990 – Untitled Watercolor #62 – Selected to hang at the main office of PSERS in Harrisburg.
- 2012 – Celtic Interlace Tableau – shown at 99th Annual Exhibition of the Allied Artists of America in New York City.
- 2017 – Art Exhibit of Work – Red Brick Gallery in Foxburg.
At Friday’s event, the gallery will have masks available if needed ($2 donation, if possible). The gallery is spacious, so there is plenty of room to social distance. Light refreshments will be served.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St., DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area.