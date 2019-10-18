DuBOIS — A night of entertainment and fun awaits those attending Saturday’s second annual Masquerade Ball fundraiser at the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center in downtown DuBois.
“Last year’s was a very nice success and a lot of fun,” said Brian Musser, board president of the center. “Everyone who attended said, ‘I hope you’re having this again next year.’ So, it was a no brainer really to put everything together for this year as well.”
Musser said there will be a lot of great prizes and artwork.
“A beautiful piece from Carolyn Schiffhouer... and from John Francis will be given away at that evening,” said Musser, noting both are gallery artists. In addition to the paintings, other items will be awarded, he said. “The community has been really terrific, we’ve received quite a few baskets and gifts to be given away during the evening as well.”
The event is a fundraiser, said Musser, with a third of the proceeds going toward education, a third toward operations and the remaining toward a project at the gallery in 2020.
That project includes bringing the classrooms back to the gallery setting instead of across the street at 109 N. Brady St., said Musser.
“The students, the instructors alike, they feel that they would love to be back into the gallery setting,” said Musser. “There’s such a great feeling when you walk up the steps to the gallery ... there’s this energy that happens. Sometimes for the students, it’s inspiration. They can walk into one of the artist sections of the gallery and just daydream about different artwork that occurring in the gallery at that time. There will be artists in here working at all times. It’s going to be really terrific.”
By the end of the year, Musser said they hope that the classroom and all the education will be in the gallery unless they need to go outside of the gallery to teach.
“We have a lot of work to do here in the next few months to make that happen,” he said.
Saturday’s fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. will help the Winkler Gallery make that transition.
“We were trying to figure out something different in the community,” Musser said about how the idea came about for a Masquerade Party. “There’s different bashes out there for different programs and we were just looking for something everybody in the community can come out to and have a good time.”
There are two tiers for admission — VIP tickets are $50 each or $90 for two, while general admission is $30 each or $50 for two. Those interested can purchase tickets by visiting the Masquerade Ball event on Facebook page. There will be light refreshments and entertainment by Kurt Thomas. There will be wine tastings, so attendees must be at least 21 years old.
Costumes are optional, said Musser.
“It is open to whatever you want,” said Musser. “If you want to wear a costume, we will have an award for best costume at the end of the night. If people are not comfortable wearing a costume, they can just wear their masquerade mask or they don’t even have to wear a mask. They can just come and have a good time.”