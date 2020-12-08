DuBOIS — A festive weekend is being planned to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center.
The event will span this weekend, Dec. 11, 12 and 13, so that visitors and shoppers can safely distance from others. Hours will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from noon-5 p.m. on Sunday. Light refreshments will be served throughout the weekend.
The weekend event, sponsored by Ramhorn Distillery, Wine and Spirits, will feature music and artists from the gallery will also be in attendance.
From 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, artist Kathy Mohney will play the piano.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Leanne’s Lids, handmade winter hats of all kinds for children and adults, will be for sale.
On Sunday, Hammered Dulcimer, Penny Whistle and Voice will be performing throughout the day by artists Billie Schwab and Carolyn Schiffhouer.
Those attending are asked to please wear a mask. Masks are available for $2 for those who do not have one.
The gallery is filled with 2-D and 3-D artwork to decorate a house with, creative Christmas ornaments, jewelry, mugs, stained glass, wet-felted wearable art, mosaic designs and a myriad of items that would all make perfect Christmas gifts.
The mission of the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center (WGAEC) is to foster the growth of the visual arts by presenting a gallery of quality artists from around the region through art cooperative and encourage community involvement in the arts through classes and events.
The Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center is located at 36 N. Brady St. in downtown DuBois (second floor). The Winkler Gallery is a non-profit gallery that represents the artwork of the very best artists of the area. Because of COVID-19, the hours of operation are from 2-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
More information about the gallery can be found at www.winklergallery.org.