CLEARFIELD — Twelve winners were selected from more than 450 photographs of local parks and recreation submitted in the 2019 CNB Bank wall calendar contest. The calendar has become a customer favorite, and beginning in November, CNB associates will be providing the calendars to more than 15,000 customers throughout western Pennsylvania.
For the past two months, area residents, amateur and professional photographers, have been providing their favorite photos depicting scenes of local parks and recreation to CNB’s online calendar contest at www.CNBBank.bank. The deadline for submission was Sunday, Aug. 5 and the difficult task of selecting twelve winners followed.
The photograph awarded Best of Show will be featured on the front cover. Chosen for that honor was a photo titled “Elk at Sunrise” by Jamie Morgan of Frenchville. Not only will her photo be featured on the cover of more than 15,000 wall calendars, it will also be the featured photo for the month of November.
The other 11 months of the year will feature photographs submitted by Cathy Bechtold of Bigler, Wendy Bechtold of Altoona, Kelly Benson of DuBois, Stephanie Beyer of Port Matilda, Dennis Jones and Tiffany Wagner of Philipsburg, Pam Illig of Duncansville, Scott Kephart of Clearfield, Angel McDonnell of Cherry Tree, Sarah McDowell of Curwensville, and Kyle D. Yates of Brookville.
Additionally, 24 photographs earned honorable mention and will be displayed on a special page of the calendar. Those photographs were submitted by Cody Ball, Cathy Bechtold, Wendy Bechtold, Tyler Blair, Kristin Butterworth, Dan Connacher, Wendy Engelberg, Katlyne Fye, Krystal Gardner, Cindy Kent, Amy Hallman, Travis Houston, Ed Hughes, Christine Keebler, Paula Kerr, Haley Owens, Catherine (Katie) Shank, Brittany Supko, Megan Surkala, Ray Vitello, Danielle Weld, Cassandra Whitehead, Kyle D. Yates, and Connie Zmitravich.
A CNB spokesman said the bank wishes to thank all the individuals who help make this calendar so popular among its customers. CNB Bank initiated the competition to provide an avenue to feature local talent and communities through the eyes of residents as they’ve captured with their camera. Calendars will be available to pick up at any CNB branch location beginning in November.
