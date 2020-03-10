REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors, meeting Monday, were presented information regarding Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinances, and confronted by a resident regarding an issue with neighbors.
Dale Wood left a petition to support the SASO in Jefferson County with the board, hoping to get signatures from the township. Such ordinances are being adopted across the Unites States to prevent the enforcement of gun control measures believed to violate the second amendment.
According to the information presented, as of Jan. 7, more than 418 counties, cities, and towns have passed SASOs in 21 states. This excludes Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, and Wyoming, all of which have similar state-level protections.
A resolution simply states a locality's position, as opposed to an ordinance which creates legal parameters the locality follows as law. A full explanation of the proposed ordinance was left with the supervisors, and can be found at www.gunownersaction.org/saso/
Resident Dennis Clontz spoke to the board about a neighbor parking and leaving garbage along the road.
Previous meeting minutes, indicate Clontz had complained about a similar issue in January 2016. The resolution of that meeting was for the solicitor to send a letter to the residence.
The previous notes also showed the township said they could do nothing because they do not have a mandatory garbage pickup ordinance in place.
“In other words, I can cancel my garbage pick up and I'll put it on the right-of-way,” Clontz said.
“You own to the center of the road, and they own to the center of the road. All we have is a right-of-way through your property. We don't own the property, you still own the property,” Board member Bob Krajewski said.