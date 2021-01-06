REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors held a meeting Monday evening for the annual reorganization of the board, and to reevaluate the township wages.
Robert Krajewski was once again nominated as the chairperson of the board. Rick August is the vice chairperson, and Mary Greeley was named the secretary and treasurer. Once the positions on the board were voted on, the board had to name workers to the road crew for the upcoming year.
Brian Mottern was named road master, and Jim Cribbs was named assistant foreman. Brian Mottern Jr. was named the Vacancy Board chairperson. Tony Rhed is expected to continue acting as the township’s Emergency Management coordinator, and the board agreed to contact him for confirmation.
The board also voted to keep The EADS Group as the engineer. Bob Crosby was retained as the certified water operator.
Wages were also a topic discussed at the meeting, with the board choosing to raise most of the township wages, especially after the tough year that just passed.
“They fought their way through this mess that we were in this year. I mean they had a mess this year, and they hung in there well,” said Ed Mohney
The first wage discussed was the machine rate for the township’s grader, which is often rented by Reynoldsville Borough. Rick August suggested raising the wage, and adding a four-hour minimum use requirement.
“He’s running that grader the whole way to Reynoldsville, spending a whole hour down there for $75, we need six new tires on that…. I mean, tires aren’t cheap either,” August said.
The board approved raising the machine rate with an operator from $75 per hour to $100 per hour with a minimum of four hours of work.
The foreman wage was raised 38 cents to $18.70 per hour, the assistant wage was raised 25 cents to $17.81 per hour, and the laborer rate was kept at $12 per hour. The supervisors will receive the assistant wage if they are called out to help with the roads. The board also voted to raise the secretary’s pay to $18,000 per year.
The board conducted a regular monthly meeting following the reorganization meeting. Greeley said starting this month, PennDOT will be having engineering traffic data vendors collecting traffic data studies within the township.
Upon reading over some documents, Krajewski said he wished they would conduct such studies on their roads.
“It says they’re going to collect traffic data on municipally-owned roads within your county and municipality. The data collected will be utilized by the department to complete a statewide network screening and prioritize locations for potential safety improvements,” Krajewski said. “I can find them lots of stuff on their roads, all the brush hanging down when you get a little bit of snow and you can’t even see to drive on them. Why don’t they start there? They won’t find that on Winslow Township roads because we cut our brush.”
The traffic counters will be in the municipality from January to April.