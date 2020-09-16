REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors reported at Monday’s meeting the water bill for September was about $7,000 lower than what it was in July following the replacement of water pipes that have been leaking.
The supervisors began checking into the water system in Soldier in May after receiving an April bill for more than $7,000, well above the normal amount. Township Secretary Mary Greeley reported the water usage that month to be 1.2 million gallons, while the sewer usage was just 72,900 gallons. The bill for May also came in more than $7,000, and July was $8,778.
Last month the water bill was down to $5,043, and this month it was only $1,759. Barletta Road is the last stretch of water line to be fixed.
“They fixed that one at Barletta’s. That pipe had 15 holes in it, and some of them were so big you could stick a whole pen in the hole. Eighty pounds of pressure is a lot of water to gush out of that,” Board Supervisor Bob Krajewski said.
The supervisors began work on the valves at the pump station in Soldier, and fixing multiple leaks in the water lines. Krajewski said this seems to have fixed the problem as the water bill has dropped the last two months.
“It (the water bill) will be less, I would think, because of the way the dates fell,” Greeley said.
Krajewski said there is only one more section of waterline the board wants to get changed before they are finished with these improvements.
The water bill is almost back within the normal range for the month, and the board expects it to be fully back to normal by next month.
In September, all the leaks were fixed, and the supervisors have checked the whole system for possible leaks.
“There’s no other leaks. If there is, it’s a very, very small leak,” Krajewski said. “The only one that we do want to do is the one on Barletta Road, just because we know it’s going to start leaking again.”