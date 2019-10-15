REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors heard Monday evening from a concerned mother regarding the safety of her children when boarding and getting off the school bus.
Deb Hoyt’s children recently got a new bus driver, and the intersection at which they are picked up — Wayne road and South Pancoast Road — can be confusing for oncoming traffic when a school bus is there, she said.
She said she went to the school with her concerns and explained that the previous bus driver stopped at their driveway, and back into South Pancoast Road to turn around to head back to DuBois. The previous driver would also stop so the rear of the bus could be seen by drivers coming down South Pancoast Road, and would realize a pick-up was underway. The school told her the bus is not to back up unless the children are on the bus, and the bus is not allowed to stop where would block Pancoast Road.
She said she accepted this until an incident recently in which her children were getting off the bus, and a truck was coming the opposite direction down Wayne Road. The children had disembarked and were crossing South Pancoast Road at a diagonal toward their driveway. The bus’ flashing lights turned off as soon as the doors were closed, so her children waited to cross the road in case the truck was going to turn onto South Pancoast Road.
“You could tell that the truck was a little confused by what was going on because the yellows are flashing, kids are crossing the road, like they know they aren’t supposed to go but the reds aren’t on, and he was going straight towards DuBois…,” Hoyt said.
She called the school again to ask if they could get a “school bus turnaround” and “bus stop ahead” signs placed on the roads for her children’s stop. A school representative told Hoyt, she said, that if the township would help get the signs, the school district would install them.
“I’m not trying to be a pain in this bus driver’s side, I’m just not crazy about how she’s handling this bus stop,” Hoyt said.
Township supervisors expressed frustration at the bus not being allowed to back onto South Pancoast road for the children. Bob Krajewski said the township would have to get the placement of the signs approved by PennDOT, but supervisors had no problem with having the signs placed.