REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors approved the 2021 budget during a special meeting on Dec. 30 with no tax increase for the new year.
The approved budget totals more than $834,000 in revenue and has expected expenses of about $762,000 for the year.
A large portion of these expenses come from the Soldier Water System, which the township dealt with problems from last year. The income for the water system is set at $126,000, but the township estimated the costs at $151,000.
Board Chairman Robert Krajewski said they expect the estimated costs to be much higher than the expenses will actually be, unless there is another major break this year. The board went by last year’s costs when figuring the 2021 costs, but are hoping they don’t have another major problem.
The township began checking into the water system in May after receiving a bill for more than $7,000, which was much higher than normal. The water bills continued to increase with a July water bill of $8,778.
A major pipe break was discovered, and there were 15 holes fixed in one pipe. All the leaks were fixed by September, and the supervisors completed a check of the whole system for other possible leaks.
The high cost estimate is just a precaution because of the extra costs the township handled last year.