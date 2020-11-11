REYNOLDSVILLE — The Winslow Township Board of Supervisors met Monday evening, and further discussed the Dollar General site.
The supervisors do not have any timeline for the construction of the building at this time. Board Supervisor Bob Krajewski said the company is in the paperwork phase, and has been slowed down. He said he doesn’t expect them to start construction until next spring.
“They wanted to be started sooner, but they got into a lot of deep paperwork, I think that’s what really slowed them down. I don’t really look for them to start until closer to spring,” Krajewski
The land the company has been buying for the new building is also considered a floodplain. When asked if this would be an issue, Krajewski explained where the building is going is not considered part of the floodplain.
“Not where they’re going to put the building, it’s not low enough,” he said. “They have to put two very large storm water basins on site. And you know where they’re going to put them? Down in the floodplain where they’re going to fill with water if it rains anyway.”
Township supervisor Rick August said the driveway looks like people will enter and exit from the Big Run Prescotville Road, and the building will be closer to state Route 322 and parking will be on the back side.
The building is set to be 8,500 square feet, and with the parking lot it will be about 10,000 square feet.
“It looks good if everything goes through the way they have it planned,” Krajewski said.
Dollar General also got the approval for a temporary holding tank until they get a full sewage system running.
The board will have a budget meeting Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. and the budget will be on display Nov. 30 for 30 days. It will be adopted at the year-end meeting on Dec. 30. The first regular meeting will be held Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.