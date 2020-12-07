ERIE –National Fuel advises homeowners to be vigilant and pay attention to outdoor gas meters, furnaces and vents throughout the winter season. Snow, ice and extreme cold temperatures can damage and pose a variety of safety and performance issues for heating systems. Ensure outdoor gas meter safety and proper service by:
- Keeping the gas meter, and area around the meter, free of snow
- Clearing paths to the meter
- Informing those working, shoveling, plowing or snow blowing around a meter of its location
- Calling National Fuel if a meter becomes encased in ice (do not attempt to break or melt the ice)
- Exercising caution when removing icicles from a meter or any area of the roof above the meter
- Not letting children play or climb on the meter
Blocked vents also can lead to a buildup of carbon monoxide (CO) gas inside a residence. CO is a colorless, odorless and dangerous gas produced when fuel is burned without enough air for complete combustion. When inhaled, CO can cause unconsciousness, brain damage and death. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include: fatigue, coughing, headache, irregular breathing, dizziness, overall paleness, nausea and cherry red lips and/or ears. Gas furnace exhaust vents can become easily clogged by debris, ice or snow.
Avoid a CO emergency by:
- Having a qualified professional inspect and test chimney, appliances and heating equipment annually
- Install at least one CO detector in your home
- Never use a gas oven or stovetop for heating your home
- Never run a gasoline engine (such as a gasoline generator) or an automobile in an enclosed space
- Never use a portable charcoal or propane grill indoors