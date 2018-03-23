DuBOIS — Winter weather continues to take its toll in Sandy Township.
Winter road materials used in February included 256 tons of salt and 604 tons of anti-skid, Public Works Director Matt Cook said at this week’s supervisors’ meeting.
He said the road department has also been painting and installing new wooden planks on the township’s small lowboy trailer.
“They have been performing brush cutting along township roads using the bucket truck and boom mower,” said Cook.
They will continue to do pothole patching as the weather permits, he said.
Water and Sewer Department
With regard to the water and sewer department, the crew has performed sewer vactor work and maintenance on the Slab Run sewer line, Cook said.
They also replaced a dozen MXU (radio transmitter) boxes on houses. The MXU boxes enable reading water meters with a scanner.
Four loads of sludge were hauled from the Slab Run sewer plant last week.
The crews also helped with snow removal during last month’s storms.
Building and Grounds
The crew completed the removal of the pine trees and stumps from the township property along the Oklahoma-Salem Road, Cook said.
“They are cleaning and repairing the paint where it is needed on the playground equipment we purchased last fall in preparation of installing it at the Sandy Township Park this spring,” said Cook.
