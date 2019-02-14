Sandy Township Public Works Director Matt Cook told supervisors the road, water and sewer department is December used 71 tons of salt and 134 tons of anti-skid.
Presenting his monthly report at a recent supervisors meeting, he said the crew also cut up and removed numerous trees and limbs following the heavy winds on New Year’s Day.
Other work included:
- Graded and rolled some road repairs on Sierra Heights Road, North Continental Drive and Yale Road.
- Cleaned ditches on the Yale Road, Kilmer Road, Harold Bundy Road and Salada Road.
- Continue pothole patching and brush cutting as the weather permits.
- Completed the snow plow routes training for the employees that are working different shifts and maintaining new routes this winter.
With regard to the water and sewer department, Cook said one employee attended the PA Rural Water class on Jan. 23 in DuBois. The conference will be held March 26-29 in State College.
Cook said the crew looked for and located a water leak behind the Blinker Light Sheetz building.
They installed a water tap and bored across Route 219 for a new water service in West Liberty.
Cook said the crew will continue to perform routine maintenance at the Slab Run Sewer Plant.
They have also helped the road department with winter maintenance as needed, Cook said.
