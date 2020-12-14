A winter storm is forecast to produce significant snowfall in areas of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The heaviest snowfall is projected east of Interstate 99, with some areas in central and southcentral Pennsylvania potentially seeing 12 inches or more, the National Weather Service in State College said in a post on Monday.
Locally, a winter storm watch has been issued for Clearfield County by the NWS in State College from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday. The winter storm watch, which lists DuBois and Clearfield, advises the possibility of heavy snowfall from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night.
Barry Lambert, meteorologist with the NWS in State College, said Wednesday’s weather will be a classic “nor’easter” storm.
The storm is expected to bring anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow in the Clearfield County area, Lambert said.
“The snow typically tapers off in our area,” Lambert said, noting that areas like Lock Haven and State College could receive 10 or 12 inches of snow, while DuBois sees 4-5 inches.
Elk County was not included in a winter storm watch as of Monday afternoon, while Jefferson County had a hazardous weather outlook from the NWS in Pittsburgh, stating accumulating snow is expected Wednesday.
Motorists having to travel any distance to the eastern half of the state should reconsider their travel plans, Lambert said.
“It could be very difficult, if not impossible travel,” he said. “The snowfall rates could be enough where the snow could get pretty deep on the roads.”
Those who must travel should heighten their level of awareness, he says.