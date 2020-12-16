The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for the Tri-County area, increasing its advisory level ahead of today’s forecast snowfall.
For Clearfield County, the NWS in State College on Tuesday issued a warning starting at noon today through 10 a.m. Thursday. The warning, which mentions the City of DuBois while also including several counties to the south and east, says heavy snow is expected and travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Differing forecasts range from 6 to 12 inches of snow from the NWS for the DuBois area, with the warning stating 12 to 18 inches are possible in certain parts of the region.
Bands of heavy snow producing 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible tonight, according to the Clearfield County warning.
The NWS in State College also issued a warning for Elk County Tuesday, including St. Marys and Ridgway, from noon today to 10 a.m. Thursday. The warning states 6 to 11 inches of snow is possible with snowfall rates around one inch per hour tonight.
Jefferson County is included in a winter storm warning issued by the NWS in Pittsburgh Tuesday, starting at 7 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Thursday. Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, according to the warning which mentions Brookville and Punxsutawney.
The heaviest snowfall in expected in central and southcentral parts of Pennsylvania, with some areas forecast to possibly see in excess of 18 inches, according to the NWS.
In a press release Tuesday evening, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) advised motorists to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm, and are anticipating that restrictions on trucks and other vehicles will be imposed on certain roadways around the state.
PennDOT and PTC anticipate that vehicle restrictions will begin to be phased in reflecting Level 1 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan at 1 p.m. today, including Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the New Jersey border.
Under Level 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways: Tractors without trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers, tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers, enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV, passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers, recreational vehicles/motorhomes, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches, and motorcycles.
At 4 p.m., PennDOT and PTC anticipate that vehicle restrictions will begin to be phased in reflecting Level 3 of the state’s weather event vehicle restriction plan, according to the release. The portion of Interstate 80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border could also be included in this possible announcement.
On roadways with Level 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted except loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices. Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place, according to the release.
Speed limits would be restricted to 45 mph on these roadways for all vehicles while the vehicle restrictions are in place, and commercial vehicles not affected by the bans must move to the right lane, the release said. Additional speed restrictions on other interstates could be added depending on changing conditions.