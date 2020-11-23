RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Main Street Program and Ridgway Youth Development Committee are presenting a “Winter Warriors Charity Drive.”
The drive will collect donations for people in need in the community this winter. Donations could include canned goods, nonperishable food items, coats, mittens, scarves, socks, blankets, toys and any other essential items needed in the winter months. Donations can be dropped off at the Welcome Center at 300 Main St. in Ridgway.
Priscilla Ehrensberger, a member of the RYDC, had a great idea and after meeting with Theresa A. Bohning, RMSP manager. They both agreed to make the dream a reality, coming up with the drive and making a plan to promote the event.
The RMSP and RYDC will contribute the items to various nonprofit organizations that will distribute them to people in need. These organizations will include: CAPSEA (for more information about items CAPSEA is currently in need of: https://capsea.org/capsea-wishlist), the Salvation Army and local churches.
Billie Jo Weyant, executive director of CAPSEA, met with Bohning recently and was very excited about the drive.
“I truly wish to thank the ‘Winter Warriors’ for supporting CAPSEA, Inc. and including our organization in this much needed and appreciated charity drive,” Weyant said. “Proceeds will help ensure the safety and wellbeing of many individuals and families throughout Elk and Cameron counties.”
The YDC is a program presented by The Community Education Center of Elk & Cameron Counties (CEC), with Amy Goode as the program manager. During a recent meeting Goode held, Ehrensberger shared her ideas with the various members, who are excited to help collect donations.
Members and the various community organizations include Ehrensberger and the RMSP, Kelsey Heindle and the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce, Jesse Fitch and Josephine Bevacqua, Ridgway Heritage Council, Adria Magnusson and Ridgway Borough, Julie Peterson and Kaitlyn Johnson, Ridgway School Board, Chloe Frank, Ridgway Public Library and Neeva Skellen, Elk County Historical Society.
The Welcome Center is open Monday- Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The deadline to drop off donations is Dec. 14, 2020. For additional information about the Winter Warriors Charity Drive, visit the Ridgway Main Street Program Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/ridgwaymainstreet) or call 814-772-9150.