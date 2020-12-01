The National Weather Service in State College has issued a winter weather advisory to be in effect from 4 a.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday for Clearfield and Elk counties.
Jefferson County is included in a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh from 1 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches were expected in the City of DuBois, St. Marys, Ridgway, Punxsutawney, Brookville and Clearfield, with the highest amounts on the ridges and crest of Interstate 80 to the west of Karthaus to Clearfield and Grampian line, according to the NWS.
The advisories stated that travel could be very difficult during this time. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
The snow will likely be heaviest Tuesday and the first half of Tuesday evening, the NWS said.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow-covered roads and limited visibility.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.