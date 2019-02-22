Sandy Township Public Works Director Matt Cook updated the township’s supervisors Monday on the road department’s winter road maintenance.
Winter road materials used in January were 341 tons of salt and 827 tons of anti-skid, he said.
The crew repaired a large sinkhole that opened up in the roadway over a culvert pipe at the end of Bay Road at the Clear Run Road intersection, Cook said.
“We are applying for permits to replace this pipe this summer,” said Cook.
The crew also made door hinge repairs to the wash bay garage door and cut and removed two large trees that fell partially over and were overhanging the Clear Run Road on Feb. 8.
They will continue to patch potholes and clean storm drain inlets as the weather permits, Cook said.
Water and Sewer Department
The crew performs their daily routine of responding to PA1 calls, master water meter readings and water and sewer sampling, said Cook.
They located several vacant properties with frozen and broken water pipes, he said. They shut the water services off so repairs can be made.
Working with a leak detection specialist starting this week to locate leaks for repairs on the township’s water line system, he said.
They are currently working to a replace a sewer pump at the Slab Run Lift Station.
He said they are also helping the road department with winter maintenance as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.