ST. MARYS — A family-oriented event celebrating the snow and winter season will offer several activities in St. Marys this weekend.
“Winterfest” will be held at Kaumont Park from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, offering ice skating, snowman building, playing in the park, hotdogs, hot cocoa and cookies and more. The event is weather dependent.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider, who has been working with the St. Marys Recreation Board to provide more activities for people and families in the area, said Winterfest is a partnership effort with the Elk County Volunteer Alliance. The parks provide workers and supplies.
Ashley O’Dell of the Elk County Volunteer Alliance said the event has been hosted for six years now.
“We originally did it as a fun event for the ‘bigs and littles’ of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, but when all the neighborhood kids showed up, too, we decided to make it a community event each winter,” she said.
Winterfest helps get people outside, rather than being cooped up and watching television, O’Dell adds.
“It’s a great opportunity to see what our parks offer in the winter,” she said. “It serves as a reminder that there is so much to do outside in the snow.”
Kaulmont Park opened its ice skating rink in January, offering a unique area activity for families.
The City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation department has been open to the Elk County Volunteer Alliance hosting this event since day one, O’Dell said, and has helped in any way they could.
“We love this partnership, because it helps promote the underutilized ice-skating program at the park,” she said. “It’s such a great, free program, and it’s our hope that more people take advantage of it.”
Although the Alliance doesn’t need volunteers for Winterfest, it’s always looking for new people to join the group, O’Dell said.
“Anyone interested in learning more about us should find us on Facebook,” she said.