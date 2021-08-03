ST. MARYS — Wittman’s Pure Maple Syrup is a longstanding Elk County family business that prides itself on providing all-natural products concocted each spring.
Mike Wittman of St. Marys said the syrup operation is located on the family farm on Bucktail Trail.
Wittman comes from a line of syrup makers, being the fourth-generation in his family following his father, grandfather and great uncle.
While others in the family made syrup for personal reasons, Wittman’s was a hobby, and one he turned into a business in the early ‘80s, expanding and modernizing the process.
The syrup-making process begins in the spring, said Wittman, when the nights are cold and days are warm, the best time to tap trees and collect the sap, then boil it down. It takes 43 gallons of sap, he said, to make one gallon of syrup.
There is a four-week window to do this, Wittman noted.
A lot of Wittman’s business, he said, comes from wholesalers. Customers can find his maple syrup in several local stores, including the Elk Country Visitor Center. He also travels to vendor shows and farmers markets, such as the Johnsonburg Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market held each Wednesday.
People prefer pure maple syrup, since it is an all-natural product with nothing added, such as corn syrup.
“There are other minerals naturally in the sap itself,” he said.
From year to year, Wittman’s Pure Maple Syrup sells between 200-300 gallons, Wittman said.
“It’s work, but it’s fun,” Wittman said of his hobby, noting that his close friends come and help him with the process, which includes 750 taps.
“It takes a team,” he adds.
Wittman’s maple syrup has even been shipped to Peru, the Vatican and Buckingham Palace.
Much satisfaction also comes along with carrying on the family tradition, he said, noting that he hopes the tradition will continue in the future.
Aside from the pure maple syrup, Wittman also sells maple-flavored nuts, barbecue sauce, mustard and sugar cream, totaling around 15 products.
“I have a lot of repeat customers,” he said, noting that when he attends vendor shows, he sees the same people return for their maple fix. “They come back year after year.”