WEEDVILLE — St. Marys native Judy Woelfel, who officially retired the week of Thanksgiving, has made long-lasting friendships and memories throughout her 18 years as Bennetts Valley Senior Center director.
A group started in the senior center in 1973. It was formerly in a Byrnedale church, coming to its current Plum Street location in Weedville in 2001.
Woelfel can remember when she started and her children were young. She would give the seniors a card with her family photo inside, and they’d hang it on their fridge at home, she recalled. She has seen some big changes throughout the years, including seeing things going from on-paper to being computerized.
Woelfel used to undertake five outreach efforts a month, including going door to door and encouraging people to come and enjoy the fellowship and a hot meal at the center. Now, the BVSC raises $13,000 annually, hosting fundraisers such as a Chinese auction or cookie sale at Christmastime.
Woelfel has made many memories, including birthday celebrations and senior day, where members brought in an old item or antique to share. She said she enjoyed hearing stories about the “old days,” and how time has evolved.
BVSC would be nothing without its volunteers, Woelfel says, noting that they have been a tremendous help throughout the years. One group of women, she said, would organize a volunteer lunch, decorating and offering a big feast to honor volunteers.
Each volunteer has a special job, such as helping in the kitchen or delivering meals. OHS’ home-delivery program is important, Woelfel says.
Woelfel said she is also grateful to the community businesses and organizations that have donated to auctions and other fundraisers, as well as to the county commissioners for helping to secure grant funds.
Woelfel also recognizes people such as Dolores Youngmark, who was a major force in the start of the BVSC, as well as hard-working board members and OHS Executive Director Bill Orzechowski and Deputy Director Dave Steele, who have been with her from the beginning.
The center contributes to Bennetts Valley as a whole, offering a place for seniors to enjoy socialization and weekly bingo or card games and health or history presentations. There is also a wall of members’ favorite historical locations or memories.
“I’ve seen the senior center grow to have such a positive and supportive team,” Woelfel said.
People under the age of 60 are also welcome at the center, she adds.
She hopes that no matter who walks through the doors of the BVSC, that someone will take them under their wing, and ensure that they feel welcomed, Woelfel says. Elk County has five senior centers in its own backyard.
Members have told Woelfel they’re sad to see her go, she says, but she is also excited to start a new chapter and spend time with family, including her first grandson. The new director is April Fantechi.
Woelfel said what was originally a Thanksgiving meal at the center turned into her retirement party, welcoming 74 people and eight dignitaries, including Orzechowski, who spoke of her 18 years of service. Deb Quickel, Eleanor Green and Diane Caliari also spoke in her honor.
“There was cards, gifts and flowers, pictures from over the years and lots of memories and ‘congratulations,’” she said. “(It was) very humbling.”
Woelfel’s four sons and grandson, his mother and her husband also surprised her on her last day.