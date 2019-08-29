PUNXSUTAWNEY —Wojack Weekend in Punxsutawney is coming up next weekend, and that means another weekend full of groundhog-related fun.
Wojack Weekend honors the Native American roots of Groundhog Day. The area’s groundhog legend is said to pre-date the first settlers in the area. The Wojak was carried over to English as “woodchuck” and came be recognized as the grandfather of the earliest inhabitants of the area.
From 10 a.m. on there will be vendors and activities spread throughout the town, and plenty to do in Gobbler’s Knob as well.
The Annual Groundhog Picnic and Phil Phest will take place in conjunction with Wojak Weekend Sept. 7 from 1-9 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knob. There will be a lunch and dinner served through the day.
Tickets for the picnic are $25 in advance and $30 bought at the door, and it is a 21-and-over event.
Lunch this year will be hamburgers, hotdogs, kielbasa, macaroni salad, baked beans, watermelon, and a desert. A vegetarian option also will be available.
The dinner menu will include steak, baked potato, corn on the cob, pasta salad, and a dessert. There will be a vegetarian option for dinner as well.
A cornhole tournament will begin at 1 p.m.
All ages are welcome to come to the Elixir of Life Ceremony held at Gobbler’s Knob at 4 p.m.
Legend says for each sip of the “Groundhog Punch” Phil takes, his life is extended by another seven years. The punch for the ceremony has ingredients shipped from all over the world, including an ice block from Antarctica.