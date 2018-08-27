PUNXSUTAWNEY — An upcoming Saturday in Punxsutawney will be full of festivities for the Jefferson County community, celebrating Native American heritage and a famous groundhog named Phil.
“Wojack Weekend” is slated for Saturday, Sept. 8 at several locations throughout town. The community-wide event honors the Native American origins of Groundhog Day.
“According to the legend, the ‘Wojack’ was carried over as the “Woodchuck,” being recognized as the grandfather of the earliest known inhabitants of the area,” according to www.groundhog.org.
Besides being a vast display of history, Wojack Weekend helps bring awareness to the many things Punxsutawney has to offer, a spokesman said.
Beginning at 10 a.m., activities, performances, vendors and tours can be found just about everywhere.
Visitors can make a Native American Rattle for free at the Punxsutawney Weather Discovery Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or a “make and take” craft at the Groundhog Club Headquarters at 200 W. Mahoning Street.
People can attend a corn roast at the Punxsutawney Community Center or take a “Phantastic Phil Walking Town” tour, starting at 301 E. Mahoning Street., or learn from archeologist Hannah Harvey at the Punxsutawney Area Historical & Genealogical Society.
The PAHGS will also have their Indian Culture Presentation and Display open that day from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m., and offer Native American activities.
Perhaps one of the biggest features of Wojack Weekend is the 120th annual Groundhog Picnic, which features the “Elixir of Life Ceremony” with Punxsutawney Phil himself.
The groundhog drinks a “special punch” during the ceremony, one that has been handed down to Phil’s handlers over generations, said Groundhog Club Executive Director Katie Donald. The ceremony begins at 4 p.m. at Gobbler’s Knobb, located at 1548 Woodland Avenue.
Lindsay Defelice is the owner and founder of “Snacks to Grow On” — a local organization that provides healthy food and snacks for students.
STGO holds its Fall Fest celebration, which is also its biggest fundraiser, at Barclay Square Park, in conjunction with Wojack Weekend. Fall Fest offers everything autumn-related, including hay rides, games, crafts, obstacle courses, a photo booth, dance and magic performances. There will also be food and a bake sale.
Defelice said a $5 donation per child is requested, and adults may participate at no charge with their child. Organizers are still searching for and welcoming vendors for Fall Fest. Anyone interested can message the STGO Facebook page.
The Nomadic Trading Company, a two-story old silk mill that was turned into a shopping village building, will participate with its “$20 and under, antique and vintage trash-to-treasure sale” at 400 W. Mahoning Street from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Other craft and antique vendors, such as Shadow Vineyard & Winery, Bake & Brew, Capture & Create, Pink Zebra, Honey & Lace and Cindy Lou’s Pretzels can be found throughout downtown Punxustawney during the day.
Visitors can also travel the Shamokin Trail from Luthersburg to Punxsutawney from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-registration is required.
For more information, email punxsypride@gmail.com or call 814-618-5591.
